Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles is determined to look upwards as the Reds entertain Portland United at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

Their 3-0 midweek Wessex League premier division win against Bemerton Heath Harlequins lifted them 10 points clear of the danger zone.

With the league table so tightly packed Stiles is aiming for a top-six finish.

They are on a good run of form and will be hoping to continue that.

The Reds manager said: ‘We are now eight games unbeaten. Our aim is to finish as high as we can and remarkably we are only five points off sixth place.

‘Though we are virtually safe we mustn’t take our foot off the pedal.

‘Against Bemerton we had to be patient after a goalless first half. Once we got our first goal, however, everything fell into place.

‘We haven’t played Portland yet this season so we don’t know a lot about them.

‘They are fourth in the league and in the final of the League Cup so we expect it to be tough.

‘When I can get all my players out then we can be a match for anyone.’

Baffins Milton Rovers are currently in sixth position and they host Team Solent at the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Steve Leigh’s side are looking to get back to winning ways following a midweek defeat at Alresford Town.

Michael Birmingham has warned Horndean not to expect an easy ride at struggling Shaftesbury on Saturday (3pm).

The Deans manager said: ‘With the players Shaftesbury have got they shouldn’t be where they are in the league.

‘They have pulled off some good results but just don’t seem to have clicked.

‘It is never an easy pitch being rutted and lively. We have to make sure that we go into the game prepared to work hard and with the right mindset.’

Apart from Ash Howes, who is suspended, the visitors have a full squad to choose from.

AFC Portchester take on Bashley at the Crest Finance Stadium (3pm).

In division one United Services Portsmouth welcome Downton to the Victory Stadium (3pm).

Petersfield Town take on bottom of the league Totton & Eling at Love Lane (3pm).