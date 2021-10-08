Father and son pair help Southletico smash double figures in Hampshire Sunday cup victory over City of Portsmouth League rivals

Action from the City of Portsmouth Division 1 game between Wicor Mill (white shirts) and North End Cosmos. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Both playing up front, Harry struck a first half hat-trick and Dave provided five assists as their side romped to a 10-3 victory.

Steve Mabbs also netted as Southletico led 4-1 at the interval, with further goals coming from Chad Cadman, Ryan Sirrs, Clayton Saunders, Si Massiah, John Hollis and a penalty from Ash Tiller. Kieran Devine, Dave Hutchings and Harry Simon replied.

In the same tournament, the 10 men of Bransbury Wanderers thumped Southampton-based St Mary’s 6-2. Man of the match Charlie Collins hit a hat-trick and Dylan Futcher, Shay Hood and Ben Rowley completed the half-dozen haul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurel Inamba and Connor Jepson grabbed consolations as AFC Lakeside Refit were handed a 10-3 caning by Queens Head.

In the Hampshire Senior Cup, Freehouse defeated AFC Riverside 5-2 with Alfie Fisher, Michael Granger, Jay Kane, Brad Willett and Matt Deans on target.

Tommy Tierney and Morgan Easen both netted twice as Cosham Trades progressed in the Hampshire Trophy, beating Lee Rangers 4-2.

North End Cosmos moved three points clear in Division 1 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League with a 2-1 win at Wicor Mill.

Southsea United leapt into top spot in Division 2 with a 10-3 hammering of Samba, Fred Penfold netting four times. Harvey Cooper (3), Jon Kercher (2) and Alfie Granger also scored with George Murage (2) and Rizgar Kiyak replying.

Previous leaders Shelford Rovers suffered a 2-1 loss to Freehouse Reserves, who netted through Matt Jenkins and Harry Leigh.

Leaders Warren Wanderers maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 3 with an 8-0 hammering of Waterlooville Wanderers. Mason Glass led the spree with a hat-trick with Bailey Coates (2), Jordan Stevens (2) and Frankie Small also on target.

Frankie Kemp and David O’Donnell both collected hat-tricks as Mother Shipton defeated The Falcon 7-3, while Luke James (2), Jack James and George Cartmell gave Jubilee a 4-1 win at Fratton Trades.

Nigel Moyo was another three-goal star as AC Copnor trounced Horndean United 7-0. Jack Golding (2), Jed Rowe and Ollie Warren also netted.

Portchester Royals defeated Cross Keys Athletic 4-0 with goals from Connor Morrison (2), Jack Tooley and Jordan Steele.

Bayley Whitcombe grabbed four goals as Shepherds Crook whacked Cross Keys 6-1 in Division 4, Jude Peck and Harry Sykes also netting.

Archie Drury’s four-goal haul helped AFC Solent move into top spot following an 8-2 drubbing of Jubilee Reserves. Ty Moody (2), Farren Jervis and Jimmy Ruston also netted.

Goals from Tom Webb (3), Brandon Riva and Harry Bamber gave Fleur De Lys U23 a 5-3 win against Co-Op Dragons Reserves that moved them up to second place. Chris Cleal, Brad Johnson and Russ Oastler replied.

Alfie Barton, George Barton, Jack Lindsay and Edward Lee gave Berewood a 4-2 success at Prince of Wales.

Two goals from Chris Browne helped Freehouse A maintain top spot in Division 5 after a 5-2 success against Tamworth - their fourth successive win. Chris Thompson, Jordan Shrewsbury and Ross Phelps also scored with Marco Corcoran and Joe Boxall replying. Tamworth also had Connor Bevan sent off.

Horndean Hawks remain second after Jake Burfoot’s hat-trick helped them rout AC 7-1. Sam Bruce, Mitchell Colman, Taylor Hammon and Fraser Flynn also scored.

Finn McGovern (2), Kurtis Stallard, Liam Benfield and Sonny Smith were on target as Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves won 5-0 at AFC Eastney.

AFC Eastney’s Reserves fared better - much better, in fact, as they swamped King George Rovers to remain 100 per cent in Division 6. There were hat-tricks for Bailey Williams and Dan Langley with Billy Tee (2), Jonty Pearson (2), Louis Stothard (2), Joe Bartlett and Connor Shaw completing the rout.

Mark Chukwoma struck twice as Hatton Rovers also remained 100 per cent after a 5-3 victory against AFC Fairfield Reserves. Jordon Donovan, Jack Davies and Harry Knight also scored.

AFC Prospect could have gone joint top but lost 4-1 to Pelham Arms, who had Lewis Kyle, Mike Kilford and Bailey Fowler on target.