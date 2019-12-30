Fleetlands aiming to show some ‘love’ to former Pompey Academy striker Joel Jackson

Fleetlands are hoping to throw a comforting arm around Joel Jackson.

The former Pompey academy striker has just signed for the Hampshire Premier League club and made his debut as an early sub in the 4-3 loss at Infinity at the weekend.

Jackson was a prolific scorer for Baffins Milton in the first half of 2017/18 before signing for Southern Leagueurs Gosport Borough.

After spells with AFC Portchester and Bosham, Jackson made one sub appearance for Hayling United in November – in a 0-0 draw at Liphook – before Fleetlands put in a successful seven days notice of approach bid.

‘Perhaps Joel needs to be shown a bit of love,’ said Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey.

‘He was once hoping to get a contract at Pompey and when you’re released it can hit your confidence, hit your morale.

‘He scored a lot of goals at Baffins but he’s had a few clubs and never really stayed that long with any of them. There has to be a reason for that.’

Jackson fired 18 goals in just 19 starts for Baffins in their debut Wessex Premier season in 2017/18 - including a hat-trick in a 3-2 home win against Fareham.

He struck nine times in 17 outings for Portchester last season, and has netted five times for Bosham in the Southern Combination League this term.

‘Joel was absolute class against Infinity,’ said Karl Watson, who was helping Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey out last weekend.

‘You could see his quality as soon as he came on.’