Fleetlands trio out to help Hampshire Premier League create cup history

A HANDFUL of Portsmouth area players are aiming to create a bit of Hampshire Premier League history this weekend.

Fleetlands trio Matt Andrews, Perry Easton and Barry Snelling and Archie Scott of Paulsgrove are included in the HPL squad for Saturday’s FA Inter-League Cup first

round tie with the Guernsey Priaulx League at Stockbridge (2pm).

The HPL have never progressed beyond the first round stage before.

A winner must be found on the day. If the scores are level after 90 minutes, extra time will be played and then, if necessary, penalties.

HPL squad: Sam Adams (Colden Common), Matt Andrews, Perry Easton, Barrie Snelling (all Fleetlands), Ben Baddams, Callum Drake, Sean Haines, Jake Long (all Bush Hill), Wayne Boud, Tom Boyle, Mitch Fear, Josh Oxlade, Danny Phillips, Andy Powell (all Infinity), Archie Scott (Paulsgrove).

The HPL was founded in 2007 when the Wessex League decided to do away with a third division.

Since then, local clubs have impressed with Baffins Milton completing the league and cup double in 2013/14 and winning the league again in 2015/16.

Paulsgrove won the League Cup in 2008/09 and the league title in 2017/18, while Hayling United lifted the League Cup in 2016/17.

Baffins Milton Rovers, Team Solent, AFC Stoneham and Hamble Club have all progressed to the Wessex League since 2007.

The FA Inter-League Cup is competition is strictly for amateur players who have never been under a written professional contract.