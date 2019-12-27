Infinity can open up a three-point lead at the top of the Hampshire Premier League tomorrow.

But in order to do so, they will have to beat the side who have come closest to ending their unbeaten league run this term.

Back in the summer, Danny Thompson quit as Fleetlands boss to take over at Infinity.

He promptly set them the challenge of winning the HPL title without losing a game – something that has never before been achieved since the league was founded in 2007.

Last weekend’s 14-0 destruction of Lyndhurst – a club record HPL top flight success – was another rung climbed towards that goal.

Infinity have won 12 of their 14 league games so far - drawing 2-2 at Fleetlands and 2-2 at Bush Hill in their other matches.

Back at the end of August, Fleetlands entered time added on at the end of the second half leading 2-0 through goals from Shane Flooks and Tommy Woodward.

But Callum Parker pulled one back for Infinity in the 91st minute and Danny Phillips plundered a dramatic 95th minute leveller.

Thompson guided Fleetlands to a fifth place finish in his only season as Fleetlands boss in 2018/19 - three places behind Infinity.

Some of his squad subsequently followed him to Knowle Village - the likes of keeper Tom Boyle, Chay Dugan, Ryan Llewellyn, Jake Bull and Kurt Watts.

The next league meeting between the two clubs after this weekend could be in the Wessex League.

Both clubs have submitted applications for promotion to step 6 football, and need top five HPL finishes as a starting point.

That should be a shoe-in for Infinity, while Fleetlands are eight points adrift of sixth-placed Colden Common having played a game more.

Common, who have not lost in the league since September, could be dark horses, though.

They showcased their abilities last weekend with a 5-2 HPL Cup quarter final victory at Fleetlands.

Fifth-placed Stockbridge have also applied for promotion to the Wessex, and it could be that all three clubs go up if they finish in the top five.