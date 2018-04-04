Football fundraiser for mental health

A FOOTBALL tournament is being held next month to raise money for a mental health charity.

Nationwide Hire, based in Fareham, will be holding the charity shield competition in aid of The Moving On Project, which provides free counselling for young people affected by mental health problems.

Teams of seven are invited to make a £100 donation to enter a five-a-side tournament at Goals Soccer Centre in Tangier Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday, May 12.

HR and training manager at Nationwide Hire, Lee Fisher, said: ‘The Moving On Project offers free, confidential counselling for young people from 11 to 25 years old in the Fareham and Gosport areas faced with issues affecting their education and progression into adult life.

‘We’ve raised almost £7,000 so far this year to help this worthwhile charity to support young people locally through the work of the project and the counselling process.’

To book in a team or donate a raffle prize to help raise funds, call Nicola at Nationwide Hire on 01329 226868.