Moneyfields welcome back the ‘phenomenal’ Steve Hutchings as they travel to Willand Rovers in the Southern League Division One South (3pm).

The striker returns after serving a three-match suspension, during which Moneys have picked up just a point.

There was speculation the one-time AFC Bournemouth player had left Dover Road - particularly after the club didn't have contact with him for a couple of weeks.

The rumours, however, have proved unfounded and Hutchings is ready to take up his place once more.

'There has been a lot of hearsay about Steve leaving us,' said boss Dave Carter.

'At no time was there any discussion between him and I about leaving the club.

'He is a big player for us.

'His record is something like 208 goals in 214 appearances for the club.

'This is a phenomenal record by any standards.

'All the other players look up to him and raise their game by 15 to 20 per cent when he is in the side.

'His physical strength means he is someone we can play the ball into.

'When he is not around then we have to change the way we play and that makes it difficult.'

Despite two suspensions, Hutchings is still Moneys’ top league scorer with four goals this season, including two in the club’s last Southern League success - the incredible 6-4 win at Melksham on October 21.

Moneys are without suspended pair Tyler Giddings and Lewis Fennemore for the trip to east Devon.

Brett Poate remains injured and there is a doubt over Ryan Pennery who twisted his knee in the last game.

Moneyfields will take a lot of encouragement from their last home game.

With ten men - following Giddings’ dismissal - Carter's side fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw against leaders Frome Town.

Carter is demanding his players show the same battling spirit and resistance away from home.

Their hosts are on the same number of points (13 from 12 games) as 13th-placed Moneyfields but have an inferior goal difference.

Carter will make a last-minute dash to the game after flying into Bristol Airport from Prague on Saturday morning.