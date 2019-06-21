Have your say

Pompey have completed a second swoop of the day with the signing of Paul Downing.

The centre-back has moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

Downing has penned a three-year deal will officially become a Blues player on July 1.

He’s the second new arrival today after Ellis Harrison joined from Ipswich for an undiclosed fee.

Doncaster were keen to sign Downing on a permanent basis after he spent the second half of the season on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But The News reported earlier that Pompey had won the race to land the former Walsall and MK Dons defender.