Former Exeter, Crawley striker and Gosport Borough player-manager Craig McAllister makes move to Baffins Milton Rovers
Baffins Milton Rovers have added to their squad with the addition of vastly experienced striker Craig McAllister.
The former Crawley and Exeter forward had a spell as Gosport Borough player-manager in the 2018-19 season and moves to Baffins from Southern League Division One South side Lymington.
Now aged 41, McAllister arrives at the PMC Stadium with a wealth of experience, including spells with Exeter and Rotherham.
McAllister's move to Baffins sees the Portsmouth-based Wessex Premier Division outfit become the 21st different club in a playing career spanning 20 years.
The Scot, who featured 12 times and netted three goals for Lymington this term, arrives at Baffins with a huge 693 club career appearances under his belt with 206 goals netted.
McAllister could be in contention to make his bow for Shaun Wilkinson's fourth-placed Baffins' Wessex Premier trip to fellow Portsmouth-based side Moneyfields on Monday.