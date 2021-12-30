Former Exeter, Crawley striker and Gosport Borough player-manager Craig McAllister makes move to Baffins Milton Rovers

Former Gosport Borough player-boss Craig McAllister has joined Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Vernon Nash

The former Crawley and Exeter forward had a spell as Gosport Borough player-manager in the 2018-19 season and moves to Baffins from Southern League Division One South side Lymington.

Now aged 41, McAllister arrives at the PMC Stadium with a wealth of experience, including spells with Exeter and Rotherham.

McAllister's move to Baffins sees the Portsmouth-based Wessex Premier Division outfit become the 21st different club in a playing career spanning 20 years.

The Scot, who featured 12 times and netted three goals for Lymington this term, arrives at Baffins with a huge 693 club career appearances under his belt with 206 goals netted.