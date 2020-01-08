Former Glasgow Rangers stars line up to take part in annual Lee Rigby Memorial Cup event at AFC Portchester

Nacho Novo is the latest ex-Glasgow Rangers star confirmed for this year’s Lee Rigby Memorial Cup event at AFC Portchester FC.

He joins the likes ex-Pompey pair Mark Hateley and Greg Vignal and Mark Walters, Marco Negri, Alex Rae, Andy Little and Marvin Andrews.

They will all be part of the Rangers Select XI that will take on a Portsmouth Charity XI at The Crest Finance Stadium on Sunday, May 23 (2pm kick off).

The charity match has been held annually at Portchester since 2016, and has attracted some famous names from Pompey’s past as well as the Scottish giants.

In 2018, for example, a crowd of around 1,700 witnessed a hat-trick from Svetoslav Todorov, the man whose goals helped the Blues win the 2002/03 Championship title, as Portsmouth won 5-0.

The previous year, Hermann Hreidarsson bagged all four goals as Pompey claimed a 4-2 victory in front of a similarly-sized crowd.

Darren Anderton and Linvoy Primus have also turned out for a Pompey XI in the match.

Tickets for this May’s match cost £13 for adults and £6 for children and can be obtained from afcportchester.co.uk

All monies raised will go to the Lee Rigby Foundation charity, which was founded by Lee’s parents Lyn and Ian.

Their son was murdered in May 2013 by by Islamic fanaticists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, London – an attack which shocked the nation. Lee was just 25 and had a two-year-old son.