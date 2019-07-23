Former Havant & Waterlooville captain Rory Williams makes Gosport Borough return

Have your say

Rory Williams has rejoined Gosport Borough.

The defender has returned to his former club three years after leaving to sign for the Hawks.

He links up again with former Westleigh Park team-mate Lee Molyneaux, who is now in charge of the Southern League premier division south side.

The 29-year-old also joins Matt Paterson, Theo Lewis, Mike Carter and Ryan Woodford in swapping the Hawks for Borough.

In his first spell with the club, Williams made 79 appearances over four seasons, scoring 35 goals.

He moved to the Hawks in June 2016 and played a key role in successive promotions in 2017 and 2018 under then manager Lee Bradbury.

The former Westleigh Park captain departed the National League South outfit at the end of last season following their relegation from the National League.

Williams initially agreed to remain at the Hawks and help Paul Doswell’s side make an immediate return to the National League.

However, the new manager’s commitment to three extra morning training sessions was something the left-back could not commit to.

Williams will make his Borough debut tonight when Molyneaux’s new-look side play host to Fareham Town at Privett Park.

Gosport begin their Southern League premier division south campaign at home to Taunton Town on Saturday, August 10.