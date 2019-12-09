Have your say

Dan Strugnell’s Gosport Borough arrival has come at a perfect time for the club.

That’s the view of Borough boss Lee Molyneaux after the former Hawks defender signed for the Privett Park outfit last week.

Strugnell terminated his Dorchester contract, who Gosport happen to host in the Southern League Premier Division South tomorrow night, and made his Gosport debut in the 1-1 draw with Yate Town on Saturday.

Borough had been struggling for defensive numbers in recent weeks.

And manager Molyneaux has been forced to name himself on the bench in some matches this season.

But after receiving a phone call from Strugnell regarding him signing for the club, the Gosport boss revealed he jumped at the chance to bring him in.

‘Dan terminated his contract and then contacted myself straight away,’ said Molyneaux.

‘It was an unexpected phone call but one that I was delighted with.

‘It’s almost like it’s perfect timing for us.

‘We’ve got no cover at the back.

‘I’ve been on the bench for the past few games, so that shows you we have no cover at the back.

‘It’s not something I want to do this year.

‘We’ve welcomed him with open arms.

‘I know all about Dan, his attitude and his application.

‘He can play centre-half or right-back, which is huge for us.

‘I played with him at Havant for three season in the end, I think.

‘I was in and out of the team, but he played more than 200 games for Havant.

‘He was a regular.

‘He was a Gary Neville-type, always in your team, first name on the team sheet and reliable.

‘I think that’s what you want at any level is that level of reliability.’

Gosport host Dorchester on the back what Molyneaux described as an ‘unrecognisable’ showing in Saturday’s draw with Yate Town.

But the Borough boss is hoping his side can put that right against Dorchester.

Sixth-placed Gosport are just five points off the play-off positions.

However, Molyneaux’s sights are firmly fixed on bridging the 12-point gap to leaders Truro City between now and the end of the season.

‘I’m looking more at the fact we’re only 12 points off the top as opposed to only getting in the play-offs,’ added Molyneaux.

‘That’s just me and my ambition.

‘We’ll keep pushing, I’ll make no bones about it.

‘It’s a brand new squad, but there’s no excuses.

‘The quality and experience we’ve got, we should be up there.’