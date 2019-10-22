Former Hawks boss Lee Bradbury leaves post as Eastbourne Borough manager

FORMER Pompey striker and Hawks boss Lee Bradbury has today left his role as Eastbourne Borough manager.

The Portsmouth-based Bradbury has been released on what club officials described as ‘entirely amicable terms’.

Bradbury spent seven years in charge at Westleigh Park - guiding the Hawks into the top tier of non league football for the first time - before taking over as Eastbourne boss last summer.

He has overseen just 13 National League South games, winning just three. Defeats have included a 5-0 caning at Braintree and a 4-0 home loss to Chelmsford.

An Eastbourne statement said: ‘The directors and football committee would like to place on record their thanks to Lee for all that he has done in his short time at the club and also for his professionalism at this difficult time for the club.

‘At the same time, the football club has launched an open invitation to existing supporters and sponsors, and potential new backers, to ‘Bridge the Borough Gap’ - a short-term deficit which has threatened Borough’s week-to-week finances ever since the loss, just before the new season opened in August, of a major backer who had been expected to invest a significant sum in the club and its infrastructure.

‘Club officials have thrown open an appeal to close a £40,000 shortfall in the next month. Finances have also been hit by a relatively early FA Cup exit, as well as surviving the whole of October without a home game.’

Bradbury said: ‘I would like to start by thanking everyone associated with Eastbourne Borough FC for the way they have treated me since day one of me joining this fantastic community club.

‘I would like to put on record that I am disappointed that things didn’t come to fruition but the clarity the club have shown me over recent weeks has been great and I really hope the club finds the investor it needs to get out of financial trouble and become successful as it has so much potential.

‘I part company with a heavy heart but also know it’s best for both parties.’

Bradbury’s assistant Shaun Gale - another former Hawks manager - will also relinquish first team duties with immediate effect.