Former Hayling United boss Dean Inman joins Fleetlands as assistant manager

Dean Inman has been appointed assistant manager of ambitious Hampshire Premier League club Fleetlands.

And his first game in the dug-out alongside boss Rich Bessey is against the club he jointly-managed in 2016/17 - Hayling United.

Waterlooville-based Inman is no stranger to Lederle Lane - he played for the club during their Wessex League days in 2004/05.

‘I didn’t know Dean used to play for the club when I got in contact with him,’ said Bessey.

‘I’ve known him for a few years and he brings hard work, commitment and loyalty. Those are three outstanding qualities you need at a football club and he has an abundance of them.’

Bessey first worked with Inman when he was asked to take charge of the Hampshire Premier League Representative XI.

Then joint-boss at Hayling alongside Mark Howard, Inman was called on to help Bessey out as part of his coaching staff.

Fleetlands have also brought in left back Tom Doughty and he will make his debut against Hayling this weekend.

Doughty has previously played for Bessey at Liss United, and has dual-signed from Wessex Leaguers Horndean.

He has only made three first XI starts for the Deans this term - two of them against HPL opposition (Infinity and Locks Heath) in cup ties.

Former Pompey academy striker Joel Jackson made his debut as a sub against Infinity last weekend, and will also feature against Hayling.

‘We’ve applied to go up to the Wessex League and we’re starting to put a squad together now in readiness,’ Bessey explained.

‘We don’t want to wait until the summer.’