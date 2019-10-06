Former Moneyfields midfielder is Chichester’s FA Cup hero

FORMER Moneyfields midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt grabbed a late winner to continue Chichester City’s remarkable FA Cup run.

Rowlatt netted an 86th minute winner as Miles Rutherford’s Isthmian Division 1 South East outfit defeated one tier higher Enfield Town at Oaklands Park.

Enfield had entered the game on the back of a six-game winning run, but the west Sussex club extended an FA Cup journey that began on August 10 against Erith Town.

Chichester are now through to the fourth qualifying round for the first time since 1967, and are just 90 minutes away from reaching the first round proper for only the second time.

The previous occasion was back in November 1960 when they were thrashed 11-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate - the Robins’ record victory.

Of the 368 teams that entered this season’s FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage, Chichester are now the only one still left in the competition.

As a result, they have already banked £27,640 in prize money from winning through five rounds.

Extra preliminary round: £2,250;

Preliminary round: £2,890;

First qualifying round: £4,500;

Second qualifying round: £6,750;

Third qualifying round: £11,250.

Chichester would bank a further £18,750 if they win their fourth qualifying round tie, and £6,250 if they lose it.

The draw for the fourth qualifying round will be broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 at 1.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

The draw will be conducted by 2001 FA Cup winner Danny Murphy and John Motson.

Fourth round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, October 19.