Former Pompey player Sarah Kempson’s stunning last minute goal takes GB into World Beach Games Beach Soccer final

FORMER Pompey Women player Sarah Kempson struck a last-minute screamer to send Team GB into tomorrow’s women’s beach soccer gold medal match against Spain at the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

In a scintillating semi final, GB found themselves 2-0 and 5-2 down to Brazil - but sensationally hit back to win 6-5.

After Brazil had struck twice in the first three minutes, Kempson got GB on the scoresheet. But Brazil quickly restored their two-goal lead and, after Wendy Martin had made it 3-2, Brazil netted again.

Both teams cancelled each other out in the second period and the score heading into the third period remained 4-2.

Minutes into the third period Brazil extended their lead, but Pompey Hall of Famer Gemma Hillier brought it back to 5-3 with eight minutes left.

A fantastic goal line throw from Portsmouth keeper Hannah Haughton found the head of Taylor for her second of the game, which she turned into a hat-trick minutes later as she kept her composure to score a penalty and level the scores.

With just one-minute left, the magic left foot of captain Kempson struck a free kick to give GB the lead for the first time.

With tensions running high, and just two seconds left, Brazil were awarded a free kick close to the GB goal - but Haughton made a stunning save to take her team through to the gold medal match.

Haughton said: 'After the save I just sunk to my knees and cried. I can’t believe we are in the World Beach Games final.

'It felt so good to be able to help my team out in those last few seconds after all they’ve helped me through.”

Kempson added: 'I am absolutely buzzing. We have learnt that no matter what happens, if you’re one goal down or three goals down, you are still in the game.

'You’ve just got to keep your head and believe you can win.'

Martin received her second yellow of the game shortly after her third goal and will be unavailable for the final.