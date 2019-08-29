Have your say

Hawks favourite Wes Fogden has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The midfielder has committed his future at Westleigh Park until the summer of 2021.

Fogden has been a key player since arriving at the Hawks in 2016.

The former Pompey man helped Lee Bradbury’s side achieve back-to-back promotions and reach the National League for the first time in the club’s history.

After the Westleigh Park side suffered relegation from the top tier of the non-league pyramid last season, new manager Paul Doswell had an overhaul of the squad.

Despite being linked with Dorking Wanderers, Fodgen opted to remain at the Hawks.

And after only signing a new one-year deal in May, the 31-year-old has penned fresh terms to stay at Westleigh Park until the end of next season.