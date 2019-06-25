Have your say

Former Pompey loanee James Vaughan has signed for Bradford City.

The striker has penned a three-year deal at Valley Parade following his release from Wigan.

Vaughan spent the second half of last season at Fratton Park when he arrived on January transfer deadline day.

However, the former Everton forward struggled to make an impact as the Blues suffered League One play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Vaughan made 11 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side but failed to score.

He was released by Wigan following the completion of his loan spell at Pompey.

Now he’s dropped to League Two to help Gary Bowyer’s Bradford in their bid for promotion next season.