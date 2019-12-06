Have your say

Former Pompey forward and Hawks boss Lee Bradbury is back in football.

The 44-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving National League South side Eastbourne Borough in October, has been appointed assistant head coach at League Two Crawley Town.

John Yews was named the Red Devils’ new manager yesterday and he has handed Bradbury a role in his backroom team.

The former Pompey striker spent seven years in charge of the Hawks prior to leaving last summer.

He guided the club into the National League for the first time in their history last season, although they were relegated.

Bradbury took charge of just 13 National League South matches before leaving Eastbourne Borough after only five months in the role.

However, the former Hawks boss is ‘excited’ to be handed a route back into the game at Crawley.

He told crawleytownfc.com: ‘John Yems called me and asked if I could come in and give him a hand.

‘It’s not far from me, I live just outside Portsmouth.

‘It’s a good club that have got a really good squad.

‘I’ve done all my homework on the players and the team we’re going to be playing.

‘I’m excited about it.

‘I met John at Bournemouth.

‘We’ve stayed in touch over time.

‘You always bump into each other on the circuit.

‘Whether that be at games and doing your homework.

‘He’s always been an enthusiastic, hard working character.’

Bradbury, who netted 46 times in 167 appearances across two spells with Pompey, admitted he’s been itching to get back in the game after leaving Eastbourne.

And he’s looking forward to getting back out on the training pitch.

‘It’s an exciting prospect for me.

‘I’m like a bear with a sore head if I’m not out on the training pitch and around a group of players.

‘I miss playing, but this is the next best thing.

‘It’s the best buzz you can get - apart from playing.

‘It’s difference because you’re looking at a collective responsibility rather than looking after your own game.’