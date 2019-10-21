Former Southampton striker grabs four goals to keep Infinity top of the Hampshire Premier League

A striker who once played alongside Gareth Bale and Adam Lallana in the Southampton youth team helped Infinity remain three points clear at the top of the Hampshire Premier League.

Jamie White was a member of the Saints under-18s side that reached the 2005/06 FA Youth Cup semi finals - losing on penalties to eventual winners Liverpool.

David McGoldrick, currently with Sheffield United in the Premier League, was another of his colleagues – as was Swansea’s Nathan Dyer.

White went on to make three Championship appearances for Saints, where his career was marred by injury, and also played in the EFL for Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers.

At the weekend he took his seasonal tally to 18 in 14 league and cup games with a four-goal burst in Infinity’s 9-0 thrashing of Liss on a 3G surface in Eastleigh.

Based on his previous record, his current tally is no surprise - last season White fired 50 goals in 47 games for Infinity in all competitions.

Andy Powell (2), Mitch Fear and Dan Phillips also scored, while Josh Oxlade celebrated his 100th appearance for Infinity with a goal as well.

Spare a thought for Liss, though, whose last four league games have ended in 7-1, 7-0, 14-2 and 9-0 hammerings.

Fleetlands jumped two places to third with a 2-1 success at Clanfield.

Jamie Wrapson (15 mins) and Perry Easton (65) put them in control before Ross Caldwell bagged a late consolation.

Ross Cook fired a second half hat-trick as Overton - who visit AFC Portchester in the Russell Cotes Cup on Wednesday - caned visiting Hayling United 4-0.

Colden Common took their goal tally to 22 in just two games with an 8-0 thumping of Chamberlayne Athletic.

Having scored three times the previous week against Liss, Sam Adams took his seasonal tally to 21 with a four-goal burst - including a rapid first half treble in the 18th, 20th and 22nd minutes.

Dan Penfold and George Root took their combined goal tally to 23 as Moneyfields extended their 100 per cent start to the Hampshire Premier League second tier season.

Penfold struck a 70th minute opener in a 4-2 win over Broughton - his 14th goal of the campaign.

Root then fired a rapid treble - in the 75th, 82nd and 86th minutes - to take his haul to nine as Moneys collected an eighth straight league win to move nine points clear at the top.

At the other end of the table, AFC Petersfield still await their first win after a 5-2 beating at Kingsclere. Jed Rowe and Glenn Parks replied.

Locks Heath defeated Hedge End Town 3-2 in the second round of the Southampton Senior Cup thanks to Max Hoile (2) and Ryan Bath.

Locks are in league action on Wednesday at home to a Bush Hill side who would go top with victory.