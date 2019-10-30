Four-goal Zoe helps Gosport Falcons romp to Invitation Cup win at Bedhampton

Zoe Jessey struck four goals as Gosport Falcons stormed through to the quarter finals of the Women’s Invitation Cup.

Amy McAllister and Chelsa Osborne also netted in a 6-1 win against divisional rivals AFC Bedhampton Village, with Leila O'Brien-Knight voted player of the match.

Lauren Turner, left, and Gosport's Chelsea Osborne

It was an impressive scoreline for the Falcons, who last season won promotion as Hampshire Women’s League Division 2 champions with Bedhampton runners-up.

Falcons clinched their second promotion in three seasons - they were only formed in 2016 - by winning 18 of their 22 league games.

In addition, they also won the Hampshire Junior Cup with a 3-1 victory over AFC Stoneham thanks to goals from Shannen Woods (2) and Ellie Harty.

Falcons are currently third in the county Division 1 table, having lost just once in five games. They are also still in the Hampshire Women’s Trophy after Jessey (2) and McAllister struck in a recent 3-0 win against Cowes.

Victoria Fowler, left, and Jazmin Huntington

Bedhampton's Kelly Newton-Stuart, left, and Charlie Scott