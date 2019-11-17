Franklyn at the double as US Portsmouth’s late goal burst narrows gap on Wessex leaders

James Franklyn struck twice as US Portsmouth left it late before slicing the gap on the Wessex Division 1 leaders to just a point.

Glenn Turnbull’s men trailed 1-0 at Verwood with 13 minutes remaining at Potterne Park, but hit back to win 4-1.

With Downton losing and Hythe only drawing, US are now just a point adrift of the top two - and have a game in hand on Downton.

Lee Vint had put Verwood ahead with his 16th goal of the season, and eventually US levelled when Dec Seiden volleyed in a Franklyn cross.

Top scorer Franklyn put them ahead on 82 minutes and, after sub Louis Castles had added a third on 89 minutes, Franklyn struck his 13th of the season in injury time.

Petersfield Town beat Totton & Eling 3-0 at Love Lane with goals from Harry Bedford, Matt Low and Jordan Geddes.