A Milton Park Rangers player has a simple tap in after beating the Horndean United keeper in his sid's 5-2 Division 6 victory. Picture by Kevin Shipp

In the Plate, Division 5 leaders Freehouse A gained a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Gosport, Fareham & Solent League outfit Duke of Connaught. On target for Freehouse were Bradley Willett and Chris Browne, the latter with his 16th goal of the season.

In the final Freehouse will play GFS outfit WPM Titans, who defeated their Division 4 rivals Solent United 4-3.

In the Trophy, Division 3 outfit Jubilee defeated Division 4 side Shepherds Crook. Harvey Barlow, George Cartmell, Harry Giles and Joe Cartmell took Jubilee to the final.

Milton Park Rangers (grey) v Horndean United Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Gosham Rangers defeated Waterlooville Social Club 3-2 in the other semi with Dean Clark netting twice for the GFS team.

Both Plate and Trophy finals are due to be played at Fareham Town’s Cams Alders on April 24th.

In the Portsmouth League Challenge Cup, Callum Dart scored twice in AFC Tamworth’s 4-2 win over AFC Lakeside Refit. Joe Boxall and Marco Corcoran also netted.

Also through to the semi-finals are AC Copnor after man of the match Nigel Moyo scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Old Boys Athletic. Scott Shearman and Callum Zikmund completed the nap hand.

Milton Park Rangers (grey) v Horndean United Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

North End Lions progressed 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time against Cosham Trades. Luke Donnelly (2) and Cavan Lowe netted for Lions with Morgan Easen (2) and Tommie Stanley replied. Luke Tierney (Trades) and Matthew West (Lions) were sent off.

There are new leaders in Division 3 as Mother Shipton gained all six points in a double banker against Seagull Reserves, moving three points clear at the top as a result.

The first game was a tight affair with Shipton scraping a 1-0 win thanks to a Jack Cooper goal. In the second game, Joe Stevens, Freddy Johnson and Frankie Kemp (2) - the latter now has 19 for the season - completed a more comfortable 4-1 success.

Sam Emeney scored his 20th of the season with the Gulls’ consolation.

Milton Park Rangers (grey) v Horndean United Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

With Division 4 leaders Prince of Wales inactive, there was a chance for some other teams to play catch up.

AFC Solent could have moved to within two points of PoW, but Fleur DE Lys U23s had other ideas, winning 4-3 with Ben Winslade, George Wallis, Brandon Riva and Ethan Pettit on target.

In Division 5, Al’s Bar moved level on points with Tamworth after gaining four points in a double banker with Southletico.

The first match saw Southletico take the lead through Alfie Quick’s penalty. Al's Bar then upped their game, Dave Newcomb and Lewis Hoile giving them a 2-1 success.

Milton Park Rangers convert a penalty against Horndean United Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The second game saw Al'S Bar take the lead with a header from Jason Plomer, but Southletico hit back with another Quick spot-kick.

AFC Eastney gained a much-needed point to pull away from the bottom three, Billy Tee scoring in a 1 -1 draw with ACFC. In the second game of a double header, Eastney took the lead with another Tee goal but sloppy defending allowed ACFC to score twice.

Saturn Royale remain second from bottom after 4-2 and 3-2 defeats in a double banker against Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves at Farlington.

The first game saw Wanderers go 2-1 down with Ethen Mortimer and Dan Stannard scoring for Royale, but Sam Jones, Finn McGovern, Will Skinner and Tommy Willcox gave Ville victory.

The second game saw McGovern (2) and Sonny Smith on target for the winners.

AFC Eastney remain unbeaten at the top of Division 6 after a 3-1 win over Pelham Arms.

The Old Boys Athletic keeper is helped off the pitch after being injured against AC Copnor. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham took the lead but Eastney hit back with goals from Louis Hider, Josh Perkins and Tyler Braddock.

Lewis Sell led the Hatton Rovers spree as the third-placed side dished out an 18-0 hammering to rock bottom King George Rovers.

Sell bagged four goals with Mark Chukwuma (3), Admir Celebic (2), Liam Karim (2), Blue Singleton (2), Daniel Waghorn (2) and Liam Newby completing the rout.

King George ended up conceding 204 goals in their 20 games.

Injury-hit Padnell Rovers lost ground on the leaders after a 2-0 defeat to Freehouse B.

Compiled by Paul Oastler

The Old Boys Athletic keeper is beaten again during his side's 5-2 Challenge Cup QF loss to AC Copnor. Picture by Kevin Shipp