From Manchester United to Mansfield: EVERY managerial departure from the 2018/2019 season

Tony Pulis became the latest manager to lose his job after parting company with Middlesbrough on Friday.

But who are the other managers to lose their jobs this season? Click and scroll through the pages to see the FULL list - ranked in order from the earliest date to the latest...

Leaving Date: Monday August 6

Leaving Date: Tuesday, August 21

Leaving Date: Friday, August 24

Leaving Date: Sunday August 26

Leaving Date: Friday, August 31

Leaving Date: Monday September 3

Leaving Date: Sunday, September 30

Leaving Date: Wednesday, October 3

Leaving Date: Monday, October 8