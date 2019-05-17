From Manchester United to Mansfield: EVERY managerial departure from the 2018/2019 season Every manager to be sacked this season Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Tony Pulis became the latest manager to lose his job after parting company with Middlesbrough on Friday. But who are the other managers to lose their jobs this season? Click and scroll through the pages to see the FULL list - ranked in order from the earliest date to the latest... Leaving Date: Monday August 6 Leaving Date: Tuesday, August 21 Leaving Date: Friday, August 24 Leaving Date: Sunday August 26 Leaving Date: Friday, August 31 Leaving Date: Monday September 3 Leaving Date: Sunday, September 30 Leaving Date: Wednesday, October 3 Leaving Date: Monday, October 8 Leaving Date: Wednesday, October 10 Portsmouth and Sunderland legends agree – Kenny Jackett should have partnered Oli Hawkins with James Vaughan Portsmouth promoted next year? How every defeated League One play-off semi-finalist has fared the following season