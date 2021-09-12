Goal-happy Fareham storm up to second in Wessex League Premier Division by hammering Christchurch

Ethan Jones (blue) converted a penalty as Fareham romped to a 7-1 Wessex Premier victory at Christchurch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

After recent 7-0 and 8-0 thrashings of rock bottom Hythe & Dibden, the Reds blitzed third bottom Christchurch 7-1 away.

In all, Fareham have now belted 25 goals in reeling off four straight league wins.

‘We made a good start,’ said boss Pete Stiles after a Calum Benfield double inside the first eight minutes had put the visitors in control.

‘The good thing was, they got one back but that didn’t fluster us. In the past, we’ve been guilty of going to places we should win at, conceding, and then flapping. We look more assured now.

‘I know they’re down the bottom but they were no mugs - they won 6-0 in midweek (v Amesbury), they’ve signed new players, they had a few dangerous players.’

Fareham have only conceded one goal in their four straight league wins and Stiles said: ‘We’re looking relatively strong at the back and going forward we’ve got a lot of pace and energy.’

Archie Wilcox, Ethan Jones (penalty), Curt Robbins, sub Simon Woods and Josh Benfield were also on target in the latest goal spree.

‘I’m glad we’ve played Hythe & Dibden and Christchurch because these teams are only going to get better,’ said Stiles.

Fareham have a free week before hosting Alton twice in the space of four days - first in the league and then in the Hampshire Senior Cup.