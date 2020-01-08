Goal machine Jamie White nets two more as Infinity move nine points clear at the top of the Hampshire Premier League with victory at Stockbridge

Infinity moved nine points clear at the top of the Hampshire Premier League thanks to two more goals from the prolific Jamie White.

The ex-Southampton striker took his seasonal tally to 37 with a brace in a 3-2 victory at Stockbridge.

Of those 23 goals have now come in his last 12 league and cup appearances.

Wayne Boud also scored, with Ross Belbin and Joe Sutherden replying for a Stockbridge side who, like Infinity, have applied for promotion to the Wessex League next season.

Infinity will go 12 points clear if they win at Hayling United next Tuesday – 24 hours before second-placed Bush Hill return to league action at Overton.

Overton came from behind to beat visiting Winchester Castle 3-1.

Jack Wiffen gave Castle an interval lead, but the hosts hit back through Harry Rudge (59), Charlie Hart (73) and Ross Cook (90).

*

Bush Hill are through to the semi finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup.

A hat-trick from top scorer Mark Barker saw them avoid a banana skin tie at lowly Liss - winning 3-1.

Barker, who fired 62 goals for Bush last season, now has 22 in 15 starts this term.

After falling 2-0 down in the opening 23 minutes - the second a penalty - Liss replied before the half-hour mark from ex-Fleetlands man Jake Pepall.

It stayed 2-1 until Barker completed his treble in the third minute of injury time at the end of the second half.

Bush Hill now face Denmead in the last four, with holders Infinity playing Colden Common in the other semi-final.