John Marquis has set a 25-goal target to fire Pompey into the Championship.

And the prolific marksman is ready to shoulder the weight of expectation after his big-money move to Fratton Park.

Marquis is ready to make his Blues bow in the League One curtain-raiser following his arrival from Doncaster, for a fee which could eventually reach around £2m.

The 27-year-old delivered goals aplenty in his three seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium - hitting 26 goals in two campaigns amid a total of 67 finishes.

Although normally staying quiet on his ambitions, Marquis has put the bar at bagging 25 strikes this season at a rate of a goal every two games - a return certain to make him a hero with the Fratton faithful.

Marquis said: ‘I fancy myself to get in and around the one in two mark. That’s obviously a fantastic return.

‘I’m hoping to play 50 games this season and 25 goals. That would be lovely if we get promoted.

‘I set targets and keep them to myself, but 25 I would like to think would put us in a really good position.

‘I’ve got a couple of 26s before. If I can beat that I’d like to think we’d be in a good position.

‘I always do short-term, mid-term and long-term targets. As long as I keep ticking them off as we go along, I’d be happy.’

The straight talking of Marquis speaks of a determined and focussed character who will link up with his old Millwall boss Kenny Jackett.

And he believes his headstrong mind set will lead to him taking the fee put on the Londoner’s head in his stride.

Marquis added: ‘There’s going to be expectation and pressure when there’s money paid like that.

‘There’s going to be expectation and people will expect me to do well - but I expect to do well.

‘I feel this is the right team for me. I wouldn’t have gone to a team if I didn’t feel I could be a success there.

‘I know my game and what I’m good at. I’ve looked at what the lads are good at and if I get into the right positions I will be scoring chances.

‘Hopefully I can get goals, we can get promoted and come the end of the season it looks a snip.

‘Doncaster was the perfect move at the perfect time for me.

‘I moved away from being comfortable, happy and content in London. My friends were around and I was living at home with my mum at 24.

‘I said I wanted to do something different, go somewhere and find a new home.

‘My missus who’s now my fiancee moved with me and we made a fresh start.

‘I just went for it with my head switched on in terms of football and I reaped the rewards very quickly.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of how I enjoyed my time there, but now felt the right time - probably for me and Doncaster.

‘This is good security, a good club, working with a manager I know and I’ve got a point to prove. It’s a great fit.’