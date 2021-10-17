Rudi Blankson netted his 10th goal of the season as Baffins Milton Rovers won 3-0 at Hamworthy. Picture: Martyn White

A week after seeing their unbeaten league run ended by Horndean, Rovers romped to a 3-0 victory on Shaftesbury’s artificial surface.

The Dorset club had thrashed Christchurch 9-0 a few days earlier - the second time they had blasted nine goals in a home league game in 2021/22 - and only lost 1-0 at home to three divisions higher Bath City in the FA Cup.

But Baffins stormed to victory with goals from Alex Przespolewski, sub Rudi Blankson and Totton loanee George Britton.

‘It was a good result and an even better performance,’ beamed Wilkinson.

‘Everyone was disappointed after losing to Horndean and we needed a reaction.

‘I had a reaction in training and I had a reaction on Saturday.

‘I knew we were going to turn it on - they could have had no complaints if it had been six or seven.

‘We were 1-0 up at half-time but should have been out of sight.’

Blankson doubled the advantage with his 10th league and cup goal of the season - from nine starts and seven sub appearances - before Britton received a ball on the right wing before cutting in and scoring with a left-footed shot.

Wilkinson had made just the one change from the starting XI that had lost to Horndean, Oscar Johnson coming in for the injured Tommy Scutt.

Scutt (ankle) is facing around two to three weeks on the sidelines, while striker Jason Parish - who has been out for a while with a hamstring injury - is also a few weeks away from returning.

‘To win without Tommy and Jason, two big, big players for us, made it an even better performance,’ declared Wilkinson. ‘It was a pleasing day all round.’

Baffins face lowly Amesbury next Saturday but then take on Stoneham, Bashley, Portchester and leaders Brockenhurst in a row.