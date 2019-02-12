Have your say

England World Cup winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died aged 81.

One of his former clubs, Stoke City announced this morning that he had passed away over night.

The club said: ‘From the family of Gordon Banks.

‘It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

‘We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.’

The goalkeeper was capped 73 times for England and played every game during the Three Lions successful World Cup campaign in 1966 including during the final.

At the 1970 World Cup he made one of the most famous saves in history against Pele.

Pompey have tweeted their condolences saying: ‘All at Pompey send their condolences to the friends and family of Gordon Banks, a true legend of the game, following today's sad news.

‘Rest in peace, Gordon.’

Banks played 194 games for Stoke City between 1966 and 1973 after being sold to the club for £50,000 by Leicester City.

He had made 293 appearances for the Foxes including defeats in the 1961 and 1963 FA Cup finals before winning the League Cup in 1964.

Banks began his career at Chesterfield and was given his professional debut in 1958 and even played in the United States after leaving Stoke, making 37 appearances for Fort Lauderdale Strikers.