Paul Doswell gave his views on the Hawks’ Hampshire Senior Cup clash at Gosport being called off and admitted: It was a blessing in disguise.

Borough were set to welcome neighbours Havant to Privett Park in a third-round encounter this evening.

However, a floodlight issue forced Gosport to postpone the scheduled derby clash yesterday.

Borough boss Lee Molyneaux revealed the lighting problem arose on Friday and it was unable to be resolved in time for the cup meeting.

But neither side are likely to be that disappointed by the postponement.

Both teams have been left depleted in recent weeks due to growing injury lists.

And the Hawks boss Doswell feels it’s a blessing in disguise.

‘If I’m being honest, it suits us because we’ve only got about 14 fit players anyway,’ said Doswell.

‘At the moment these cancellations are suiting us down to the ground to be honest.

‘We’ll get it played after Christmas when both teams have got a less busy schedule.

‘It’s what happens at this level occasionally.

‘Funny enough, it’s not a problem for us.

‘It suits us to be honest.

‘It’s a blessing in disguise because of our injuries at this moment in time.

‘It’s not an issue for us and won’t be an issue for them.

‘It’s just one of things.’

The third round tie is likely to be rearranged for a date in the new year.