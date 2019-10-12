ATTACKING flair was the order of the day as Gosport sealed their third consecutive win.

Borough had their first opportunity on just four minutes with a free-kick from 30 yards out.

A few minutes later the hosts were rewarded for their attacking start with an early goal, as in the seventh minute Matt Paterson split the defence with a ball through to Liam Robinson, who calmly slotted home past Chesham’s keeper.

The hosts continued their attacking onslaught as a corner found Rory Williams on the edge of the box, but his powerful effort towards goal went just over the bar.

On 32 minutes Gosport had a goal disallowed. Robinson found Theo Lewis with a cross that was headed in, but the referee called for a foul after a player was pushed.

Six minutes later, Chesham found an equaliser after some quick short passes worked the ball around Gosport’s defence, with the eventual strike beating goalkeeper Patrick O’Flaherty.

The hosts then found themselves pinned back for the rest of the first half, but held on with some strong defensive coordination.

But in the second half, Gosport came back out with a renewed vigour and determination.

In the 52nd minute Williams whipped in a free-kick – Chesham’s keeper parried the ball back out as it fell to Josh Huggins, who forced a second save with a thunderbolt of a strike.

The next 15 minutes were also dominated by Gosport, as Paterson, Williams and Robinson combined to keep the visitors on the back foot.

On 73 minutes, Williams broke free of the defence down the left wing and looped a cross in to Paterson, who finished first time.