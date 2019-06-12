Gosport Borough agree deals with trio backed to have 'Football League futures'

Have your say

Lee Molyneaux has ensured three key talents will be staying with Gosport Borough next season.

Joe Lea, Pat Suraci and Alex Lafleur have all agreed deals to stay and Molyneaux believes they can flourish under the new regime.

He is predicting good futures for them in the professional game.

‘One of the first things I did when I got the job was to look at the current stock,’ said Molyneaux.

‘These are three players I earmarked very early on that I wanted to keep.

‘From what I have heard these youngsters contributed a lot more than some of the older ones.

‘They possess huge potential and I think all three could go on and play in the Football League.

‘I have heard nothing but positive comments from everyone about them.’

Lea started in midfield but was converted into a full-back and took to the change well.

He now wants to concentrate on further developing his game in that position.

Molyneaux added: ‘Joe is very keen on playing and coaching so understands the technical side of the game well.

‘He played some of his best games last season at full-back.’

Pat Suraci showed himself to be an exciting attacking prospect in a team battling to avoid relegation.

Striker Ryan Pennery benefited from the chances created by Suraci.

Molyneaux added: ‘Pat won player of the Season and that tells me a lot.’

Alex Lefleur is a left-footed defender and Molyneaux has high hopes for the youngster.

‘I think Alex will flourish under our philosophy and the coaching of Kev Braybrook.

‘He is still learning his trade but can progress in leaps and bounds with a positive attitude to kick on.’

Borough face AFC Totton in their first pre-season friendly at home on Friday, July 12 (7.45pm).

On Saturday, July 20 they host Oxford United (3pm).

Borough will travel to Fareham Town on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm) and go to Weymouth on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

They will play at home to Bognor on Friday, August 2 (7.45pm).