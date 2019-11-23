Gosport Borough and Bath City played out a goalless at in the FA Trophy.

Lee Molyneaux’s side had the better of the chances over the course of 90 minutes, but had to settle for a replay at Privett Park as neither side gave in.

Gosport made the better start at Twerton Park, as they took the game to their hosts.

Chris Flood lobbed an effort over the bar on eight minutes, before good link-up play between him and Argent opened up the Bath defence, only for linesman’s flag to come up for offside.

Borough were unable to make the most of their fast start, though, with the home side gradually getting into their stride.

The result was a first half with few clear goalscoring opportunities.

All of a sudden Gosport’s forays forward were hitting a brick wall, while Charlie Kennedy was proving key to keeping the Bath attackers at bay.

The only chance of note before half-time fell to Marley Ridge, who dragged his shot wide of the target.

The second half was played in a similar vein, with both side’s cancelling each other out.

It was proving a good battle, but the visitors suffered a blow when Ridge pulled up with a hamstring injury on 67 minutes and was replaced by Alex John.

Gosport produced their best chance to return home with victory on 79 minutes when Rory Williams stormed down the left flank.

He picked out Argent with a superb ball into the area.

However, the forward’s shot was blocked by the resolute Bath defence and the danger was cleared to ensure a replay at Privett Park,