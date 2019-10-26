Have your say

Gosport Borough progressed to the next round of the FA Trophy thanks to a 3-1 home win against Farnborough.

The visitors took a second-minute lead through Conor Cullen - an advantage they held at half-time.

However, in the second half Borough produced an impressive comeback.

Marley Ridge brought the home side level on 55 minutes, before Joe Lea put them ahead on as he smashed the ball into the back of the net.

New-boy Harry Warwick then completed the job when he scored six minutes into stoppage-time to wrap up an impressive debut.

Also in the Trophy’s first qualifying round, Bognor won 3-1 at Uxbridge.

James Crane got the Rocks’ first, while Doug Tuck scored a double.

In the Wessex League premier division, AFC Portchester enjoyed a 3-2 win against Fleet Town.

Dan Wooden scored two, while Nathan Paxton was also on target.

Baffins Milton Rovers beat Shaftesbury 3-0.