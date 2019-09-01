Gosport Borough boss felt his side didn't have the luck in draw with Hayes & Yeading

Lee Molyneaux felt Gosport Borough let victory slip through their fingers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hayes & Yeading at Privett Park.

Borough dropped their first points at home in the Southern League premier division south this season.

Molyneaux insisted his team created enough chances to win the game.

However, the boss reckons luck wasn't on Gosport’s side in the final third.

He said: ‘Although we failed to win the game, I still thought it was a solid performance.

‘From my point of view, we deserved to win. We kept knocking on the door but the ball just wouldn't go in.

‘I went with a new formation in a bid to take the game to them because we knew that we hadn't created a lot.

‘Figures don't lie and we hadn't scored many goals. We tried something new and I think on the whole it worked.

‘There were a couple of elements we had to work on at half-time to make it even better.

‘After we did that, I thought we were bright and played the system even better.

‘We had so many chances but the ball just didn't fall for us.

‘Credit to the lads they kept banging away with attack after attack.

‘It’s a shame one didn't drop and go in.’

Borough could have been ahead inside the first minute when Matt Paterson was inches away from getting his head on to a Rory Williams cross.

Williams gave the visitors all sorts of problems down the left in the opening stages.

To their credit, Hayes & Yeading also played on the front foot and both teams served up good entertainment.

Borough broke the deadlock on 13 minutes through a lovely strike from Paterson.

Williams picked out the striker just outside the area. He manoeuvred the space he needed and perfectly measured a curling shot home.

On 28 minutes, Borough conceded their first goal from open play this season.

A long throw-in caused problems and the unmarked Dylan Switters equalised with a looping header.

Borough went closest to winning the game in the second half.

Paterson had a shot blocked and George Barker's effort from the rebound was cleared off the line.