Gosport Borough boss Molyneaux admits ‘it’s now or never’ ahead of Southern League trip to Taunton Town

Lee Molyneaux has challenged Gosport Borough to make up lost ground as they visit Taunton Town in the Southern League Premier South (3pm).

The 1-0 New Year’s Day home defeat against Hartley Wintney was another big setback for Borough in their bid to break into the play-off places.

Fifth-placed Taunton are two places and two points ahead of Borough.

Crucially, though, Borough have played three more games than the Peacocks.

Molyneaux knows his side can ill afford to lose more ground on the teams above them.

'Our position is a bit false because we have played more games than most teams,' he said.

'We find ourselves with a bit of making up to do.

'Our aim at the start of the season was to take four points from the two games we play against each team in the league.

'If we achieve that then we make the play-offs.

'It didn't happen against Hartley Wintney, where we ended up with just one point from our two games against them.

'That means that we have to go away from home and pick up extra points.

'We need to start doing that now and not allow the defeat to shape into a poor run.

'It is now or never.

'We have done well away from home up to date and I am looking for us to get a result at Taunton.

'They will be out to avenge their 3-0 defeat on the opening day of the season.

'Hopefully my players will understand the importance of this game.'

Taunton lost their first two league games of the season – 3-0 at Privett Park and 4-0 at home to Yate.

They then lost just once in their next 16 games, but have lost their last two – 2-1 at home to Weston-super-Mare and 3-2 at table-topping Tiverton on New Year's Day after leading 2-0 after six minutes.

Molyneaux is waiting to hear if Yeovil loanee Alex John will extend his stay at the club, while Theo Lewis and Josh Huggins are still injured.

One boost for the visitors is the return of George Barker from suspension.

Molyneaux accepts his side’s biggest problem is a lack of goals - just 24 in 23 league games and none in the last three outings.

‘It is not just the forwards but the whole team,' said Molyneaux.

'We have had enough set pieces for any number of players to score.

'Lately it seems as though we have to have the perfect opportunity before we can put the ball in the net.

'All we need is for just one lucky one to go in off someone’s backside and then that might change things.'