Have your say

Basingstoke Town midfielder Charlie Kennedy is the latest player to join the Gosport Borough revolution.

Last season’s Basingstoke captain is manager Lee Molyneaux’s latest capture for the Gosport Borough revolution.

The boss at Privett Park feels his new addition will be a massive boost to the club.

It continues what has been a eye-catching rebuilding job since Molyneaux got the job.

He’s already added in some top quality names with the likes of Ryan Woodford, Mike Carter and Theo Lewis bringing National League experience.

Now Kennedy looks to be another superb addition.

Molyneaux said: ‘Charlie is an inspirational and gifted player who has been on many clubs wanted list for some time, including Gosport.

‘Basingstoke’s final-day relegation was a disappointment for him.

‘He has decided to come to us and will add more quality to the squad we are putting together.’

Midfielder Kennedy, 22, joined Basingstoke from Barnet back in 2016 and has been a key player for the Dragons.