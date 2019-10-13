Gosport Borough claim third successive home league win

Gosport Borough celebrated a third successive Southern League Premier South win by beating Chesham United 2-1 at Privett Park.

Striker Matt Paterson was again prominent, setting up the first goal and scoring the winner in the later stages - his third goal in as many games.

The win keeps Borough in eighth place, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Boss Lee Molyneaux felt it was another good solid performance in front of their own fans.

'That makes it three wins on the bounce for us,' said Molyneaux.

'There is more of a cutting edge up front with our strikers finding their goal touch.

'We have always created lots of chances but now it is starting to click and we are putting them away.

'Defensively we have been sound since the start of the season.

'At the back we have got good partnerships with defenders playing to their strengths.

'It is all about doing the basics well without complicating things too much.'

Borough struck in the seventh minute after Joe Lea played a long ball forward to Paterson.

The striker held the ball up well before threading his pass through to Liam Robinson who finished well.

The visitors equalised seven minutes before the break when Ronny Mfinda capitalised on a through ball to fire past Patrick O'Flaherty.

After the break Gosport continued to carve out chances but it wasn't until the 73rd minute when Paterson restored their lead.

Rory Williams drove in a low cross and Paterson finished first time.

Chesham threw everything at Borough in the closing stages in their bid to salvage a draw.

Borough stood firm, however.

'There is a bit of a divide opening up between the top and bottom in our league,' said Molyneaux.

'We are in the right half of that divide.

'Also we have played six of the top seven teams.

'At this stage of the season we won't get too carried away with league positions.'

Gosport are on their travels next weekend, with a trip to north Hampshire to face Farnborough.