Gosport Borough come from behind to beat Met Police

Gosport Borough came from behind to defeat Met Police 2-1 in the Southern League premier division south.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute after some poor defending from Lee Molyneaux’s side.

Borough thought they had drawn level just before the break when Andreas Robinson found the back of the net. But it was disallowed with the player adjudged to have been in an offside position.

The hosts got on level terms with 10 minutes remaining, with Matt Paterson heading home following some superb play from Marley Ridge and Robinson.

And they grabbed a dramatic winner three minutes later when Josh Huggins smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Moneyfields showed there’s life after Dave Carter’s exit as they beat Barnstaple away from home 3-0 in Southern League division one south.

Other results: Lymington 3-4 AFC Portchester 4, Horndean 3-3 Brockenhurst, Fareham 1-3 Christchurch