Callum Chugg has become the latest new face during Lee Molyneaux’s Gosport Borough rebuild ahead of their Southern League premier division south campaign.

The 19-year-old defender has signed from AFC Totton.

Chugg has also represented Fawley during his career.

He is the 10th fresh arrival made since Molyneaux replacing Craig McAllister as Privett Park manager at the start of the summer.

Molyneaux has also re-signed a number of players from last campaign’s squad as he looks to turn the club's fortunes around.

Borough start their pre-season programme against Fareham Town at Privett Park on Friday, July 12 (7.45pm).

They then stage an exciting game against League One outfit Oxford United on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).