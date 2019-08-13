Gosport Borough denied point by controversial late penalty at Salisbury

Have your say

A stoppage-time penalty condemned Gosport Borough to a 1-0 Southern League premier division south defeat at Salisbury.

There was a physical edge to the contest from the start, with the home side having two players booked in the opening six minutes.

The first chance fell to Borough on 12 minutes, when Ritchie Whittingham had a shot blocked following a corner.

Challenges continued to fly in but neither side could carve open a clear chance.

Borough captain Mike Carter released Sam Argent with a great ball over the top but the striker's 30-yard shot flew narrowly over the top.

On 36 minutes Sam Roberts headed narrowly wide from a Rory Williams free-kick.

Theo Lewis went within a whisker of giving Borough the lead four minutes after the restart with a shot that went narrowly past the upright.

With the game heading for a draw, a handball in the area left Borough devastated at the death.

George Colson tucked away the spot-kick to hand Lee Molyneaux’s side their first defeat of the season.

AFC Portchester crashed out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 extra-preliminary round replay defeat at Hythe & Dibden.

The home side had the better of the early exchanges with some early breaks into the Royals area.

But the visitors struck the first blow by taking a 12th-minute lead.

Mike Turvey was chopped down on the edge of the area and Ellis Martin curled his free-kick into the net.

Hythe & Dibden equalised on 19 minutes through a contentious penalty-kick.

The Royals found themselves in arrears when the hosts then scored from close-range following a corner a minute from the break.

On 54 minutes the visitors were left with a mountain to climb when the home side broke from halfway to extend their lead.

Efu Kazadi pulled a goal back two minutes from time but it proved too little too late.

A Tyrell Mitford goal salvaged a 1-1 Isthmian League premier division home draw for Bognor against Horsham.

In the Hampshire Senior Cup preliminary round, a Bradley Stone goal gave US Portsmouth a 1-0 win at New Milton Town.

Baffins Milton Rovers entertain fellow Wessex premier opponents Alresford Town at the PMC Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The first meeting between the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw.