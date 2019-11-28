Have your say

Lee Molyneaux accepts Gosport Borough need to recover quickly from their midweek FA Trophy heartache of a 3-2 extra-time defeat against Bath City.

But the Borough boss acknowledged it won't be easy as his side return to Bet Victor Southern League Premier South action at second-placed Tiverton Town tomorrow.

Gosport gave everything in an energy-sapping FA Trophy tie and were unfortunate to lose in the end.

After trailing by two goals at the interval, Borough fought back to level the scores and force extra-time.

On what was a heavy pitch, the energy levels displayed by both teams was remarkable.

Now Molyneaux's men face the challenge of recovering in time to compete for vital league points.

But the Gosport boss is confident his squad contains the right character and ability to quickly bounce back.

‘As a manager I couldn't have been more proud of my players and the effort they put in against Bath,’ said Molyneaux.

‘I couldn't have asked for any more desire and intensity from them.

‘It would have been easy for them to throw in the towel, but they didn't.

‘Our strategy was turned on its head by their two first half goals.

‘In the second half, we went for it and never looked like giving it up.

‘Even when Bath scored in extra-time, we kept knocking on the door.

‘We didn't fear them and kept pushing.

‘I thought we had a stonewall penalty appeal turned down at the death.

‘The second half was a great spectacle and advert for non-league football.’

Molyneaux admitted that league points have always been his priority.

His ambition is to push for a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

However, Gosport will be without Joe Lea for the trip to the west country.

The unfortunate Lea went on as a half-time substitute against Bath but only lasted two minutes before badly twisting his ankle.

Molyneaux understands it would be easy for his 'tired' players to make excuses at Tiverton.

Although, the Gosport boss does not agree that should be the case.

‘We have to dust ourselves off and be ready to go again,' said Molyneaux.

‘There are plenty of excuses we can make.

‘The players are tired after playing extra-time, the recovery time is short.

‘It is a long journey and the Tiverton pitch is not the best.

‘We have to be mentally strong and rise above the problems.

‘I want us to turn the situation around and use it as an incentive.

‘If we can come away from Tiverton with a result then it will be even more creditable.’