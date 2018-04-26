‘All or nothing’ as Gosport get set for Dunstable trip

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH face their crunch clash at Dunstable Town tonight knowing they desperately need a victory (7.45pm).

If the Privett Park outfit lose they will be relegated from the Southern League premier division.

While a draw would leave Gosport requiring a win and a Dunstable defeat on the final day.

Dunstable leapfrogged back above Borough on Tuesday with a shock 2-0 win at Biggleswade Town.

They have opened up a three-point gap and another win will make it impossible for Borough to catch them.

Player-manager Rowan Vine knows Borough are now facing an uphill struggle in the race to stay up.

However, if they win tonight then they would go into the final round of matches with an advantage over their rivals.

On Saturday Dunstable go to Frome Town, while Gosport travel to St Neots.

Vine said: ‘We know we have to go out and give it everything we have got.

‘It’s all or nothing on this game.

‘Ever since I came to the club we knew we had to beat Dunstable.

‘Their result on Tuesday just increased the pressure.

‘I watched the game and they showed plenty of fighting spirit.

‘We know that to survive we probably need to win both our final two games and hope it will be enough.

‘That is the mentality we have to have.

‘Our win against Frome also means we can go into the game in a positive frame of mind.’

Borough put Frome to the sword, after the visitors turned up with only 10 men, winning 7-0 at Privett Park.

Ben Wright scored four goals and his strike-partner Ryan Pennery grabbed a hat-trick.

Vine may also be able to call upon the experienced Craig McAllister who may be available.

McAllister featured for Borough last week after leaving for Blackfield & Langley a month before.

Vine added: ‘It is good to have someone with Craig’s experience.

‘I am not sure about the ins and outs of the situation and what happened before.

‘All I know is he has made himself available again and is prepared to give everything he’s got.

‘Our confidence levels have gone up after winning for the first time in a long time.

‘I am confident we can do the business and there can be no excuses.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields go to Barton Rovers tonight in the Southern League east division.