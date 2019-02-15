Have your say

Craig McAllister has warned Gosport Borough the hard work remains to be done, ahead of Swindon Supermarine's visit to Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

He recognises his side are embroiled in a Southern League premier division south dogfight.

Borough hauled themselves out of the bottom three with their 3-1 home win against fellow strugglers Frome Town.

They are level on points with third from bottom Chesham United but possess a slightly better goal difference.

Chesham have two games in hand so Borough know they need to keep winning.

The player-manager insists Gosport must use their latest win as a springboard to climb away from danger.

He said: ‘It is important we back up last week’s win with another one.

‘Too many times this season we have done well and then let things slip in the next game.

‘We have not put together a string of results enough this season.

‘That is why we are where we are.

‘If we want to get where we need to be that has to change.

‘There is no better time to achieve that than now.

‘It is vital we put some daylight between us and the bottom three.

‘We know we have underachieved up until now but must focus on getting it right in the remaining 13 games.’

The win against Frome put a smile back on people’s faces at Privett Park.

It lifted some of the doom and gloom that had started to show itself.

One huge positive from the win was the return of combative midfielder Mike Carter on loan from the Hawks.

Carter is on a one-month loan from Westleigh Park as he looks to recover from an ankle operation.

He is there to get games under his belt and McAllister believes the move will be beneficial to both parties.

The Borough player boss said: ‘Mike was excellent for us in his first game back.

‘He has been out for five months but it was like he has never been away.

‘His presence gave us the extra experience in midfield that we have been lacking.

‘He is a good player and he knows exactly where to be on the pitch.

‘We are keen to make the most of him while he is with us.

‘Hopefully he can help us get the results we need in the next four or five games.

‘Having him here gives everyone a lift and is a massive plus for us.

‘He can help some of the other players go out and express themselves.’