Bell: Gosport Borough’s fate remains in our hands despite Weymouth loss

Louis Bell believes Gosport Borough’s Southern League premier division survival bid is still in their own hands despite suffering a heavy defeat at Weymouth.

Borough fell to a 5-0 loss at the Bob Lucas Stadium as the drop looms large.

The basement side are three points behind Dunstable Town with just six games remaining.

But Bell is confident Gosport can preserve their Southern League premier division status.

The joint caretaker-manager said: ‘It is another battle lost but we can still win the war.

‘We made some changes because we are targeting our next two games, which are huge.

‘It was always going to be difficult against Weymouth and we knew we would be up against it.

‘The big disappointment is by conceding five goals we are now behind our main rivals when it comes to goal difference.

Borough made the worst possible start falling behind after only two minutes following a poor defensive blunder, with Weymouth’s Harry Baker profiting.

Brandon Goodship doubled the hosts’ advantage on 25 minutes before he added a third on the stroke of half-time.

Goodship completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute, before Ed Sanders scored an own goal two minutes from the end to worsen the afternoon for the visitors.