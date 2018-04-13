Bell: Gosport need to make a big final push

Have your say

LOUIS BELL is calling on Gosport Borough to produce a big finish in order to save their Southern League premier division status.

Borough have six games left in which to climb above Dunstable Town to avoid the one relegation spot.

The two sides were due to meet on Tuesday night but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Borough continue their search for crucial points at eighth-placed Chesham United on Saturday (3pm).

An even harder task awaits them on Tuesday when promotion-chasing Kettering Town visit Privett Park.

Bell accepts Borough need to raise their game after a disappointing performance against St Ives Town in their last game.

Gosport have 11 points and Dunstable have 13 with minus 104 and minus 105 goal difference respectively.

‘Our final games have to mean a lot to everyone in the side,’ said Bell.

‘We have got to battle for everything.

‘The players can’t afford to retreat into their shells and have to take more responsibility.

‘Against St Ives at times they looked scared to have the ball.

‘As team we have to be prepared to tough this situation out.

‘Players have to win their individual battles and earn the right to win football matches.

‘It is frustrating because at training the players look sharp and work ever so hard.

‘On the pitch it has to be down to a lack of confidence because we haven’t won for so long.

‘We start games well enough but then slip back. Players have to hang in there and stick with it.

‘They have to battle for 90 minutes.

‘Every game between now and the end of the season is massive,’ said Bell.

Borough are boosted by the return of Harry Medway following a five-game suspension.

His presence will make the defence more solid.

It is up front that management duo Bell and Rowan Vine face the biggest problem.

Borough need goals and in that respect need to offer a greater attacking threat.

They may need to choose between the experience of target man Ben Wright and young striker Ryan Pennery.

Wright is available again after a brief break away.

Pennery went on as a second half substitute in the last game after recovering from a lung infection.

Bell added: ‘I thought Ryan made a difference when he went on.

‘He isn’t a big lad but gives us something a bit different.

‘His unpredictability makes him a handful for defenders and when he is in the opponents’ area can get you something.’

Borough are two points behind Dunstable who also face an away game at Basingstoke Town.

Both rivals know every point is crucial between now and the end of the season.

The rearranged game at Dunstable remains likely to prove the deciding match.