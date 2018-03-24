Borough concede five at leaders Hereford

Have your say

Gosport Borough remain rooted to the foot of the Southern League premier division table after they suffered a 5-1 defeat at leaders Hereford United.

With a crowd of 2,170 looking on at Edgar Street, it was always going to be a tough task for the struggling visitors.

And their cause wasn’t helped any when midweek addition to the squad, Sam Lanahan, lasted only 18 minutes on his second debut for the club.

He was replaced by Joe Lea – and it wasn’t long after that that the hosts took the lead.

Keeper Patrick O’Flaherty saved from a Hereford corner but Jennison Myrie-Williams was on hand to fire home at the second attempt.

The home side stretched their lead on 41 minutes when defender Jimmy Oates headed home from a free-kick.

But Borough were back in the game four minutes after the break after Rowan Vine curled a magnificent effort into the corner of the net from Patrick Suraci’s pass.

The goal gave the visitors hope – but it didn’t last too long.

Within one minute Hereford had restored their two-goal cushion when Myrie-Williams made the most of some poor defending.

Nine minutes later Bulls forward Myrie-Williams completed his hat-trick following a pass from Oates.

And little mercy was shown on 64 minutes when the home side wrapped up the scoring through a Lance Smith strike that went in off the crossbar.