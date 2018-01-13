Borough concede five for second successive weekend

Have your say

Gosport Borough’s woes continued with a 5-0 defeat against Tiverton Town in the Southern League premier division at Privett Park.

There was no way back for Alex Pike’s side after they conceded three first-half goals.

Borough handed a debut to newly-signed player-coach Craig McAllister, who arrived from Eastleigh earlier this week.

After a quiet opening, the hosts had a let-off on 13 minutes when Jared Lewington’s header from close range was guided narrowly past the post.

Gosport’s first chance fell to Pat Suraci, who saw his shot blocked inside the area.

Tiverton opened the scoring in the 26th minute after Borough failed to deal with a bouncing ball in the box.

Levi LANDRICOMBE reacted quickest to hook his shot on the turn inside the far post.

The visitors put their foot on the gas and added two more goals in three minutes.

On 34 minutes Michael LANDRICOMBE guided his header past Borough goalkeeper Tom Price.

And almost immediately after the restart Jamie SHORT drilled home a shot.

The Yellows remained on the front foot after the break and added a fourth when Jared LEWINGTON finished from close range.

And substitute Jordan ROGERS notched a fifth goal for Tiverton five minutes from time.

It meant Borough suffered a 5-0 loss for a second successive weekend.

Pike still searches for his first victory since being reinstalled as boss last month.