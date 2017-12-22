Borough fans react to Privett Park shake-up

Have your say

Mick Catlin left Gosport Borough by mutual consent with Alex Pike rumoured to be returning to Privett Park.

As reported by The News after a meeting with new chairman Iain McInnes and directors today, the fans’ favourite has exited the club.

Catlin was appointed in September lifted Borough out of the relegation zone in the Southern League premier division.

And Pike is in line to return to Privett Park after being sacked earlier in the season.

Borough fans have reacted to the news.

On portsmouth.co.uk Jeanette Palmer admitted she will stop supporting the club if Pike comes back.

She said: ‘Worst decision possible bringing back Pike. I’m sorry but I cannot continue supporting the Club if they are re-appointing Pike.’

Matt Turner added: ‘One of the very few honest people involved with them. Hope Pike takes them down now!! Catlin is a better man than pike will ever be!’

Fans on Twitter have also voiced their opinions behind the decision.

User @jewell_martin said: That’s ridiculous give @mickcatlin1 a decent transfer budget and let him get on with it.

And @Godwinfamily also expressed his frustration and said: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’

Meanwhile, user @mr_wdt offered his support to Catlin.

He said: ‘What a shambles.’