Borough off the bottom after landmark win

GOSPORT BOROUGH hauled themselves off the bottom of the Southern League premier division with an outstanding 2-1 win at Farnborough.

First half goals from Conor Davis and James Thomson set Borough on their way to their first away win of the season.

A penalty save from Borough goalkeeper Tom Price also proved crucial on a landmark night for his side.

Proud boss, Mick Catlin, knows it’s a big moment for his team after the club has been battered by setbacks for so long,

It’s also evidence of the progress made by Borough since Catlin took on the manager’s role.

He said: ‘This is a great result and one we fully deserved.

‘We played really well and looked comfortable for most of the game.

‘It gets us off the bottom of the league and psychologically that is a big thing.

‘The win gives us confidence going into the next two games which are tough. This gives everyone a lift and increases the belief we can go out and win games.’

Borough came under pressure in the early stages and the first opportunity fell to the hosts on five minutes.

Bobby Dormer worked a space on the edge of the area only to fire his shot over the top.

The visitors launched a quick counter-attack and should have taken the lead on 12 minutes.

Thomson broke clear and squared the ball across to the unmarked Davis.

The striker however could only fire his shot straight at the goalkeeper from six yards.

Borough had a big let-off four minutes later after a foul on Josh Brace saw them concede a penalty.

Goalkeeper and captain Price pulled off a terrific save diving to his right to keep out Jamie Cureton’s spot-kick.

Davis made up for his earlier indiscretion by giving Borough a 31st minute lead.

The Reading loanee got clear again but this time kept his composure to drill his shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Thomson extended Borough’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a back-header at the near post.

Ed Sanders, who had done a sterling job in the heart of the Borough defence, continued to do so at the start of the second half.

On the hour the home side went close with Dormer hitting the outside of the post with header from a corner.

Thomson’s physicality was causing Farnborough problems, though the visitors weren’t committing so many players forward.

The hosts started to show greater urgency in a bid to get back into the game as it wore on.

Borough, with Sanders outstanding, remained solid at the back to keep them at bay until stoppage-time when the home side grabbed a consolation goal through Matt Roberts.